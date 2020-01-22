Authorities: Hackensack Gun Owner Critical After Accidental Bedtime Shooting

A 57-year-old Hackensack man was placing his gun on the nightstand while preparing for bed before dawn Wednesday when it went off, shooting him in the abdomen, authorities said.

The victim was in critical condition, with severe internal injuries, after being struck by the Smith and Wesson .45-caliber bullet in his Hudson Street home near Pulaski Place, they said.

Several city officers responded to a 12:21 a.m. 911 call from the victim's wife, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.Officer Brett McCarthy rendered the majority of medical aid until an ambulance and paramedics arrived.

The rescuers also included Officers William Moyano, Matthew Tedesco and Ray Donnerstag and Sgts. Michael Capone and Jason Klosk, DeWitt noted.

City firefighters also responded, the captain said.

The gun is legally registered, he said.

"We are doing our due diligence, as always, in investigating," DeWitt said Wednesday morning, "but at this point, there is nothing that indicates any type of foul play. It appears to be an accident."

