Authorities: Glen Rock Girl Gets Graphic Instagram Image, Police Urge Parents To Monitor Kids

A young Glen Rock girl got a graphic photo from someone she met on Instagram, but police said they couldn’t pursue the sender because it came from outside the U.S.

Instead, officer “advised her parents of the various actions they may take to protect their child from this type of on-line exploitation,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The girl’s mother went to police after learning of the exchange, Ackermann said.

“Communication is key in protecting children from online exploitation,” the chief said.

“One way to keep children safer is to supervise their online activities or limit their access to sites that can facilitate online interaction with people they don’t know and trust in real life,” he said.

“If you allow your children access to these sites, you should discuss Internet safety often,” Ackermann said.

“Monitor children’s Internet use,” he added. “Ask them what sites they visit and to show you any profiles they may have posted online.”

