Authorities: Girl, 3, Suffers Broken Bones, Serious Injuries In East Orange Child Abuse Case

The East Orange couple caring for a 3-year-old girl was taken into custody after the toddler was found with multiple serious injuries and broken bones, authorities said.

Tevin Molentiel, 28, and Tamika Dorsey, 36, were charged with multiple child abuse offenses, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Public Safety Director Dominick Saldida announced Thursday.

The girl was being cared for by Molentiel and Dorsey at their East Orange home when she suffered fractures to her knees, arm, and hand, and several more serious injuries, Stephens and Saldida said.

The relationship between Molential, Dorsey and the victim was not immediately known.

Molentiel and Dorsey were charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.

“Even as Essex County combats the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement continues to actively and thoroughly investigate all allegations of child abuse and neglect occurring within our borders," said Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad, who is handling the case,

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, the Hillside Police Department, and the East Orange Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.