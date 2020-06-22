Authorities: Ex-Union Officials Stole More Than $50K From Hudson County Workers' Pension Funds

Three people including two former union officials stole more than $50,000 of pension funds for workers at two Hudson County factories, authorities said.

Francisco Jara and Elkin Garcia, a former shop steward, as well as Marta Garay, cashes pension loan checks and kept a portion of the funds, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Monday.

The thefts occurred on various dates between June of 2017 and July of 2019, Suarez said. The money was from employees working at Star Snacks Company in Jersey City and Gel Spice Company in Bayonne, she said.

Jara is 63, lives in Brooklyn and is a former business representative for the union. Garcia -- 55 of Bayonne -- is a former shop steward. Both formerly worked for the United Production Workers (UPW) Local 17-18 in Brooklyn.

Garay is 52 and lives in Brooklyn.

All were charged with theft and scheduled to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City at 1 p.m. July 7.

