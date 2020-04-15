Authorities: Ex-Con Who Burglarized Liquor Store Coughs On Hoboken Police, Tears Off Mask

An ex-con who burglarized a Hoboken liquor store coughed on several officers at police headquarters and said he had the coronavirus, authorities charged.

Darrell Rude, 33, also “kept biting and ripping off face masks and spit shields placed on his face” during processing before dawn Wednesday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

He also refused to submit to DNA swabbing for the National Crime Information Center database, police said.

Rude shattered a glass window to get into Daniel’s Wine & Liquor on Garden Street shortly after midnight, Grewal said.

Sgt. Luke Zeszotarski and Officer Francis McCourt spotted Rude a short time later in the area of Second and Court streets, city police said.

Nearly $400 worth of liquor bottles and cigarette cartons were sticking out of his backpack, they said.

Rude, whose most recent address was in Blossvale, NY, north of Utica, has a North Jersey criminal history.

He was released from the Bergen County Jail on April 4 after serving five months on burglary convictions out of Fort Lee, records show.

This came after the state Supreme Court ordered New Jersey jails to begin releasing inmates who'd been serving time for certain crimes.

Last July, a Glen Rock police officer nabbed Rude moments after he burglarized a vehicle in Ridgewood.

SEE: Glen Rock Police Officer Helps Ridgewood Colleagues Nab Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Hoboken police charged Rude on Wednesday with robbery, burglary, shoplifting, criminal mischief, spitting at police, refusing to give a biological sample, refusing to be fingerprinted and violating state coronovirus emergency orders.

He was briefly hospitalized before being transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

