Authorities: Ex-Con Enlisted Baltimore Shooters Who Killed Newark Man At Englewood Party Ambush

UPDATE: A local ex-con recruited two unemployed Baltimore men who shot and killed a Newark man in an ambush at an Englewood house party last month, authorities said.

Daily Voice broke the story Saturday that members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team captured Jamal "Mally" Robinson, 44, in a rental car on Reade Street in Englewood on Friday in connection with the fatal June 20 shooting at the corner of 2nd and 4th streets.

What was temporarily withheld was that authorities had also captured one of two accused hit men while they searched for the other.

Dejuan Stokes, 23 (photo inset, above), remained held Monday in Baltimore pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons possession.

Still at large Monday was Dwayne Redd, Jr., a 22-year-old fugitive from justice who faces the same charges.

Robinson, meanwhile, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, also charged with murder, felony murder and robbery. He has a detention hearing scheduled this Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

SEE: SWAT Team Captures Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Ambush Killing At Englewood Party

Robinson, a violent ex-con with a 25-year criminal history, orchestrated the ambush, high-ranking law enforcement officials told Daily Voice.

Responders found the victims in the street, both struck several times, following the 1 a.m. shooting. Several vehicles and a home were also hit by gunfire.

Douglas Perry, 43, of Newark, was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Alex Glover, 29, of Englewood, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Investigators initially had trouble sorting out exactly what happened because no one in a large group that remained at the scene cooperated, authorities said at the time.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella credited detectives from his Major Crimes Unit, as well as Englewood police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Robinson’s criminal history dates back to 1995, shortly after he’d become an adult. It includes a host of arrests and convictions -- including three shootings the same week in Englewood that brought attempted murder charges.

SEE: Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Three Englewood Shootings In Single Week

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound ex-con -- who recently has lived in Englewood and Teaneck -- has also been charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, along with robbery, aggravated and simple assault, several heroin and cocaine distribution and possession counts, resisting arrest and eluding, as well as multiple parole violations, records show.

******

SEE ANYTHING? A worker was struck Monday by stray gunfire at an Englewood apartment complex, said authorities who were searching for the shooter.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/update-worker-shot-at-englewood-apartment-complex-undergoes-emergency-surgery-gunman-sought/791484/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.