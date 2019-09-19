Authorities: Ex-Con Allendale Burglar Who Fought Police Freed, Breaks Into Another House

An ex-con from Allendale who fought furiously with police as they tried to arrest him for burglary three days after he was released from prison was ordered freed by a judge from the Bergen County Jail -- and immediately hit another local home, authorities said.

Justinian Rocco -- released Tuesday under New Jersey's bail reform law after spending four days in the county lockup -- was back in custody early Thursday after another overnight incident in Allendale, this time on Heather Lane.

As in last Friday's pre-dawn break-in, Rocco entered an occupied home and was discovered by a resident, police said.

Officers from surrounding towns joined their borough colleagues in searching for Rocco through much of the night with no immediate results.

Hours later, the Saddle River Police Department day shift got a call of a suspicious person -- and found Rocco on Burning Hollow Road near the Allendale border shortly after 7 a.m., authorities said.

Rocco served nearly two years in state prison for a string of Bergen County burglaries in 2016 and 2017. He also was convicted of peering into windows.

Last Friday, an Allendale dispatcher who got an abandoned 911 call around 3:40 a.m. called the West Crescent Avenue resident back and was told that there was someone in the house, Police Chief George Scherb said.

Borough police were joined in setting up a perimeter by officers from neighboring towns – among them, Mahwah, Midland Park, Ramsey, Saddle River, Waldwick and Wyckoff, Scherb said.

Soon after, he said, a Midland Park officer spotted Rocco laying under a guardrail along West Crescent Avenue.

Officers chased Rocco into a stream behind homes on Park Avenue, the chief said.

A violent struggle ensued.

It wasn’t the first time police have tangled with Rocco.

Five years ago, Rocco was charged with harassment while on probation. His record also includes an arrest for credit card theft.

