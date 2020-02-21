Contact Us
Authorities: Essex County Man Busted With Child Porn Depicting Sex Abuse

Barry Eagel
A 62-year-old West Orange man was found with sexually-explicit photos and videos of children that depict sex abuse, authorities charged.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Barry Eagel's house and found the content through file-sharing services, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.

Devices and digital storage media were seized from Eagel's home for forensic examination and analysis, authorities said.

Eagel was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for distributing and possessing items depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

