Authorities: East Orange Man Was Twice Legal Limit In Crash That Cost Passenger His Leg

An East Orange man's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he crashed into a tree causing his 19-year-old passenger to have one of her legs amputated, authorities said Friday.

Charles D. Sloan, Jr., 33, was charged with second-degree assault by auto causing serious bodily injury while intoxicated within 1,000 feet of school property, fourth degree assault by auto, and fourth degree causing serious bodily injury while driving on a suspended license, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said in a joint release.

Sloan was driving with a suspended license when he lost control of a white 2009 Honda Civic and crashed into a tree near 120 Central Ave., around 11:35 p.m. in East Orange on July 25, Stephens and East Orange Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida said.

The 19-year-old front seat passenger suffered a partial amputation of one leg, and at risk of losing one or both legs due to his injuries, authorities said. Sloan also sustained serious leg injuries.

A nearly-empty bottle of Hennessey cognac was recovered near the vehicle, and blood tests later revealed Sloan’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, Stephens and Saldida said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.