Authorities: DWI Morris County Man, 26, Crashes Into Light Pole, Leaves

Valerie Musson
Route 46 at Wolfe Road in Mount Olive Township
Route 46 at Wolfe Road in Mount Olive Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man had been drinking when he crashed his vehicle into a light pole on Route 46 and drove away, authorities said.

Pedro Y. Jimenez-Tapia, 26, of Budd Lake crashed his 4-door Honda Accord into a traffic light pole on Route 46 at Wolfe Road in Mount Olive Township just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 10, WRNJ reports.

The vehicle — which sustained heavy front end damage in the crash — was later located on Cassedy Road, authorities said.

Jimenez-Tapia was arrested after showing signs of intoxication and failing a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

He was served a DWI, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and failure to exhibit documents.

Jimenez-Tapia was released to a sober driver pending an appearance in court.

