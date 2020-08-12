Authorities: DUI Phillipsburg Mom Busted Driving Erratically With Toddler In Car

A Phillipsburg woman had smoked K2 spice just half an hour before driving erratically with her three-year-old toddler in the car Tuesday night, authorities charged.

Brittany Hicks, 26, was pulled over for driving erratically near the intersection of Route 517 and Main Street in Hackettstown just after 10 p.m., authorities said in a release.

Hicks — who police say had smoked the synthetic cannabinoids just half an hour prior to getting behind the wheel — was driving with her three-year-old child in the car and showed clear signs of impairment, authorities said.

Additional K2 spice was found in the vehicle’s center console, authorities said.

Hicks was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, and the child was turned over to an adult, authorities said.

Hicks was charged with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, being under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids and reckless driving.

She was released pending an appearance in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.