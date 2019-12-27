Contact Us
Authorities: Driver Blows Stop Sign, Hits Waldwick Public Works Truck

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was headed south on Ridge Street when her vehicle collided with the borough DPW truck at the intersection of East Prospect Street in Waldwick.

A Waldwick driver whose vehicle collided with a borough DPW truck early Friday admitted that she blew a stop sign, authorities said.

The 58-year-old driver was headed south on Ridge Street when her vehicle collided with the truck at the intersection of East Prospect Street shortly before 8 a.m., Police Chief Mark Messner said.

She was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after complaining of back pain, the chief said.

The truck driver was OK, he said.

