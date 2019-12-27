Authorities: Driver Blows Stop Sign, Hits Waldwick Public Works Truck

A Waldwick driver whose vehicle collided with a borough DPW truck early Friday admitted that she blew a stop sign, authorities said.

The 58-year-old driver was headed south on Ridge Street when her vehicle collided with the truck at the intersection of East Prospect Street shortly before 8 a.m., Police Chief Mark Messner said.

She was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after complaining of back pain, the chief said.

The truck driver was OK, he said.

