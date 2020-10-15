Authorities: Detectives Nab Paterson Dealer With Loaded Gun

Detectives investigating a Paterson shooting nabbed a city drug dealer who had a loaded gun tucked into his waistband, authorities said.

City Detectives Aaron Hensz and Joehan Suarez were investigating Tuesday's shooting when they saw Quashiek King, 21, selling drugs to the occupant of a vehicle near the corner of Broadway and Summer Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They ordered King to raise his hands and, when he did, spotted the handle of a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, he said.

The detectives took King into custody and found him carrying 154 heroin folds, the director said.

They charged King with drug and weapons offenses and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The gun was being sent to the State Police laboratory for ballistics testing to determine whether it had been fired.

It's one of nearly 160 firearms that city police have taken off city streets this year -- already topping the number they seized last year (141) and in 2018 (154).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.