Authorities Detail Mom's Alleged Abuse In Jashyah Moore Case

Authorities have detailed some of the abuse that 14-year-old Jashyah Moore suffered at the hands of her mother, Jamie Moore, before she went missing.

The teen disappeared Oct. 14 after she was last seen at an East Orange deli, and was found safe at a New York City shelter last Thursday. The following day, her mother was arrested on charges of abuse and neglect.

Moore has been charged with two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said.

The endangering charges include allegations of physical abuse and neglect, including physically assaulting Jashyah, forcing her to log out of online school during the 2020-21 school year, Bindi and Stephens said.

Moore then failed to enroll Jashyah in school during the 2021-22 school year when they moved to another community.

Jashyah and her 3-year-old brother were removed from the elder Moore's custody by the NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

Moore is scheduled to appear before Essex County Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Essex County Veterans Court House in Newark.

