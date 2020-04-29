Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FAKE NEWS: Warning Of Thieves Using Chemically-Laced COVID-19 Masks To Rob Residents Won't Die
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Demarest Boy, 16, Killed By Freight Train In Haworth Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) Photo Credit: Pixabay

UPDATE: A 16-year-old Demarest boy died from an apparent suicide when he was struck by a freight train in Haworth before dawn Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The teen was struck by a northbound CSX train after laying across the tracks 50 yards south of the Haworth Avenue crossing sometime after 4:30 a.m., they said.

A passerby discovered the body more than two hours later.

Family notifications were made. Daily Voice is withholding his identity.

Local police and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office were among the responders.

CSX was investigating.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741 .You are not alone.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.