Authorities Crack Down On Bridgewater Park Where 1 Drowned Last Month, 40 Summonses Issued

Authorities are cracking down on illegal activity at a Somerset County park 40 summonses for illegal drinking and swimming were issued, and two people were arrested on drug charges there.

Washington Valley Park in the Martinsville section of the Township includes Buttermilk Falls and Chimney Rock Reservoir, where one person drowned last month.

The Somerset County Park Commission has had to remove several dumpsters of garbage due to excessive littering in the park, too, authorities said.

"In response, to these complaints, the Bridgewater Township Police Department in cooperation with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Park Rangers increased enforcement of these quality of life issues," Acting Chief Paul Payne said.

These efforts include parking enforcement of no parking on Gilbride Road, Newmans Lane, and Miller Lane, and walking patrols of the park with uniform and undercover officers.

Vehicles should only be parked in areas designated for parking, and the waters in all of the township parks are not monitored by lifeguards. Therefore, swimming is prohibited.

"These uniformed and undercover patrols will continue during the upcoming July 4th Holiday weekend," Payne warned.

