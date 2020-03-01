Authorities: Clifton Woman Steals Pick-Up With Owner In Bed, Crashes Stolen Minivan

A 35-year-old Clifton woman is facing several charges after carjacking two vehicles -- one a pick-up truck with its owner in the bed, the other a minivan that she crashed in Phillipsburg, authorities said.

The incidents began around 11 a.m. Friday when a passerby spotted a man in he bed of a blue, Ford pick-up truck headed westbound on Route 46 in Washington Township (Morris County), police said.

The man, later identified as the truck's owner, was trying to get other driver's attention with Ammany Jafar behind the wheel of his vehicle, according to police.

When the truck reached the intersection of East Avenue and Route 46, Jafar started yelling she needed help, reports say.

A minivan driver got out to try to help, but Jafar jumped inside of his van and headed southbound on East Avenue -- a female passenger inside, authorities said.

Jafar stopped after driving a few hundred feet and ordered the passenger out of the vehicle, police said.

Warren County police were notified of a pursuit with a minivan heading west on Route 57 just before 11:30 a.m.

Moments later, Jafar crashed the vehicle into a deli and minimart on South Main Street in Phillipsburg.

Jafar got on the ground and was taken into police custody.

