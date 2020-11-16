Authorities: Clifton Police Sergeant Nabs Fleeing Bank Robber

GOTCHA! A Clifton police sergeant rushing to the scene nabbed a bank robber as he fled, authorities said.

Robert Fitzpatrick, 33, of Elizabeth was charged with robbing the Wells Fargo branch on Main Avenue near the Clifton Commons mall off Route 3 shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Moments earlier, he'd handed a teller a note demanding cash and fled with undisclosed proceeds, Anderson said.

No weapon was shown, he said.

Fitzpatrick was being taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Clifton detectives were investigating with assistance from the FBI, Anderson said.

