Authorities: Clifton Police Sergeant Nabs Fleeing Bank Robber

GOTCHA! A Clifton police sergeant rushing to the scene nabbed a bank robber as he fled, authorities said.
Robert Fitzpatrick, 33, of Elizabeth was charged with robbing the Wells Fargo branch on Main Avenue near the Clifton Commons mall off Route 3 shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.
Moments earlier, he'd handed a teller a note demanding cash and fled with undisclosed proceeds, Anderson said.
No weapon was shown, he said.
Fitzpatrick was being taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.
Clifton detectives were investigating with assistance from the FBI, Anderson said.
******
GOTCHA! That was a quick manhunt. A fugitive wanted in connection with six bank robberies in New Jersey and more than a dozen in Connecticut and Pennsylvania was captured less than 24 hours after the FBI issued a bulletin seeking help finding him. #fbi
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/essex/news/manhunt-ends-fugitive-accused-in-nj-ct-pa-bank-robbery-spree-captured/797966/
******
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.