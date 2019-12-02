Authorities: Cliffside Park High School Goes On Lockdown Following Threat From Student's Father

Cliffside Park High School went on lockdown and students and staff were moved to another location Monday morning after a father threatened to "shoot up the school," authorities said.

Police pinged his cellphone, obtained a warrant and arrested the father, identified as Misael Echevarria, 44, at his North Bergen home on 41st Street, where he lives with his girlfriend, around 9:50 a.m., Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

He was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation, after which he will be sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He's charged with making terroristic threats, causing a public alarm and child endangerment.

Records show Echeverria was charged with aggravated assault, weapons possession and making terroristic threats following an incident in Union City in 2007. He eventually pleaded guilty to making a threat in exchange for prosecutors dropping the other charges, records show.

He also was arrested in Fairview on a harassment charge in 2012. The disposition of that charge couldn't immediately be determined.

On Monday, Echevarria "made threats that he was going to come shoot up the school," Capano said.

The threat was unfounded and students and staff -- who were temporarily brought to the borough firehouse -- were all safe, the captain emphasized.

Cliffside Park High School

******

ALSO SEE: ( UPDATE) Investigators believe that it was "likely accidental" that an 18-year-old Cliffside Park woman fired the shotgun blast that killed her in the basement of her boyfriend's Paramus home over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/paramus/police-fire/shotgun-blast-that-killed-cliffside-park-woman-18-likely-accidental-authorities-say/780006/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.