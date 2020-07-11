Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Nanny Caught On Hidden Camera Abusing Hackensack Infant
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Charge Laborer In Hit-Run Crash That Critically Injured Hackensack Man, 27

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Juan Gonzalez Ramirez
Juan Gonzalez Ramirez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A laborer living in Hackensack was arrested Saturday and charged with leaving a 27-year-old city man for dead after mowing him down in the middle of the night.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Hackensack police identified and arrested Juan Gonzalez Ramirez in connection with the 12:39 a.m. hit-and-run crash at the corner of Polifly Road and Sutton Avenue.

The victim remained in critical condition with multiple injuries Saturday at Hackensack University Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

SEE: Hackensack Pedestrian, 27, Struck By Hit-Run Driver Critical

Gonzalez Ramirez, a 36-year-old Mexican national, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, endangering an injured victim and hindering his arrest.

Polifly Road and Sutton Avenue, Hackensack

Googlemaps

******

ALSO SEE: A hidden camera caught a nanny “hitting, kicking and yanking” a Hackensack infant by the arm, said authorities who charged her with child abuse.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/prosecutor-nanny-caught-on-hidden-camera-abusing-hackensack-infant/790688/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.