Authorities Charge Ex-Con With Shooting Female Clifton Bystander, 19, In Paterson Bodega

Keith Hill
Keith Hill Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR / PHOTO: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A Paterson ex-con surrendered to police Wednesday in connection with the shooting of an innocent bystander from Clifton at a city bodega.

Keith Hill, 26, is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Authorities apparently were looking to charge other suspects, but they didn't disclose details. They also didn't say what prompted the shooting.

The 19-year-old victim took a bullet in the left hindquarters near her hip during Monday afternoon's shooting at the Temple Deli & Grocery at 163 Temple Street, at the corner of North 6th Street. , responders said.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening.

The shooting followed one at a nearby liquor store on Sunday in which police said 17 bullets in all were fired, some of which crashed through the front window.

ALSO SEE: A Paterson ex-con who spent more than four years behind bars for driving two gang members to a shootout that killed a popular 14-year-old city girl in the crossfire had a stolen handgun and several rounds of various ammo, along with dozens of bags of heroin for sale, when he was arrested during a raid, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-pd-paroled-driver-in-gangland-murder-of-paterson-girl-14-caught-with-gun-drugs/748405/

