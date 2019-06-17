Contact Us
Authorities: Boy, 16, Was Driving SUV That Killed Motorcyclist In Clifton

The boy was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon that slammed into the 2006 Suzuki at the intersection of Paulison and Union avenues around 9 p.m. Friday, ejecting Nadeem Asfour of Paterson, authorities said.
An SUV that struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist in Clifton Friday night was driven by a 16-year-old boy, said authorities who took the teen into custody.

The boy was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon that slammed into the 2006 Suzuki at the intersection of Paulison and Union avenues around 9 p.m. Friday, ejecting Nadeem Asfour of Paterson, authorities said.

Asfour was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

The juvenile, who wasn’t injured, remained held in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark after being served with a delinquency complaint accusing him of aggravated assault, causing death while driving without a license and joyriding.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Traffic Division: (973) 470-5908 .

