Authorities: Boonton Man Tried Seducing, Sexually Touched Child On Drugs, Alcohol He Provided

A 52-year-old Boonton man is accused of sexually touching and trying to seduce a child under the influence of drugs and alcohol that he provided, authorities said.

Between November 2019 and January 2020, Andrew Jennings gave marijuana and alcohol to a child, whose age and gender were not released, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

While the child was under the influence, Jennings "engaged in sexual conversations with the purpose to seduce the child, and on at least one occasion, Jennings is alleged to have touched the intimate parts of the child," Knapp said.

Authorities did not say how the child and Jennings knew each other.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents or any related incident is asked to call Detective Mary Falzarano of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6230 or Sgt. Christian Trowbridge of the Town of Boonton Police Department at 973-402-9371.

