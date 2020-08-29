Authorities: Bayonne Man Sexually Assaulted Same 13-Year-Old Girl Again, Tried To Cover It Up

A 38-year-old Bayonne man who last year was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl did it again then tried covering it up, authorities said Saturday.

Eric Fischer was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female acquaintance on Aug. 18 -- the same girl he sexually assaulted in November of last year, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Fischer is also charged with hindering, making terroristic threats and providing false statements, authorities said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit just after 1 p.m. Friday without incident.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

