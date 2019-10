A Teaneck woman was taken into custody shortly after authorities said she stabbed a man in Bergenfield early Friday evening.

The victim survived but was "sliced up pretty badly" following the incident on Morgan Street, near the corner of Melrose Avenue, one responder said.

The woman accused in the attack fled in a silver 2010 Camry but was captured a short time later in Teaneck, another said.

