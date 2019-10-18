Authorities Ask For Public's Help Identifying Woman Found In Hudson River

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez is asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose body was found in the Hudson River in Hoboken early this month.

Police and firefighters retrieved the body from the water near Lackawanna Terminal around 3 p.m. Oct. 1.

Authorities released a composite sketch (attached). She appears to be dark-skinned, 5 feet tall and about 130 lbs. She appears to be somewhere between 35 and 55 years old and was wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved sweater and a light green shirt with a swirling/flowery bead pattern.

She was also wearing black Puma sneakers and had distinctive jewelry on her person (see attached for images of the jewelry and sneakers).

She also has a distinctive marking on her back, as well as a lengthy scar on her back, and it is believed that she may have worn hair extensions.

“We are urging anyone with information that would assist us in identifying this woman to please come forward,” said Suarez. “Something that may seem insignificant to you, no matter how small of a detail, might prove to be significant in helping identify this woman and help lead us to her loved ones.”

The cause and manner of the woman's death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the woman in the composite sketch or with knowledge concerning a woman gone missing within the last two months is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

