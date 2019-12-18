Authorities: Armored Truck Guard Shoots Would-Be Robber From Plainfield, 33, At Wayne Bank

An armored truck guard shot a would-be robber in the stomach outside a Wayne bank around noon Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The suspect approached one of the armed guards as he was leaving the Bank of America in Plaza Square (commonly known as the ShopRite shopping center) on Hamburg Turnpike and "tried to steal the cash bags he was carrying," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

"A struggle ensued, during which the guard fired one round striking the suspect," the release said.

A second guard "remained in the truck while the struggle was taking place," it said.

The would-be robber, 33, from Plainfield, was taken in stable condition to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Valdes and McNiff said.

Neither guard -- who work for Lyndhurst-based Loomis Armored US -- was injured, they said

"At this time, no criminal complaints have been filed," Valdes and McNiff said. "However, this investigation is active and ongoing."

