North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Authorities: Armed Man Barricaded In Park Ridge Basement

Jerry DeMarco
Johnsvale Road, Park Ridge
Johnsvale Road, Park Ridge Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities confirmed that an emotionally disturbed 31-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a Park Ridge basement.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team responded to Johnsvale Road following the initial 9:30 p.m. call.

Everyone else was removed from the home and area streets were shut down.

The man, apparently a former serviceman, was believed to have a rifle and a considerable amount of ammunition, one responder said.

He insisted that police cut the floodlights that illuminated the house and asked to speak to a specific person, another said.

Tactical units were joined by area police and members of the county prosecutor's and sheriff's offices. Members of the Park Ridge Police Department day shift were called back to work.

An Advanced Life Support ambulance was on standby.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

