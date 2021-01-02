Authorities: 74-Year-Old Man Shot In Passaic

A 74-year-old Passaic man was shot on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman didn't explain the circumstances other than to say that police responding to a 9:42 p.m. shooting Friday "were able to local a crime scene and the victim."

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center and was reported in stable condition, Valdes and Guzman said.

They didn't say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

Law enforcement sources said detectives were reviewing surveillance video as part of an investigation to determine exactly what happened.

