Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Year's Heave-Ho: Paterson Vice Squad Raids Restriction-Violating Bashes
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: 74-Year-Old Man Shot In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic police
Passaic police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic PD

A 74-year-old Passaic man was shot on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman didn't explain the circumstances other than to say that police responding to a 9:42 p.m. shooting Friday "were able to local a crime scene and the victim."

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center and was reported in stable condition, Valdes and Guzman said.

They didn't say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

Law enforcement sources said detectives were reviewing surveillance video as part of an investigation to determine exactly what happened.

******

ALSO SEE: A 21-year-old Passaic man was critically injured in a street corner shooting that also wounded another city man.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/man-21-critically-wounded-in-broad-daylight-shooting-near-passaic-school/800715/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.