Authorities: 3 Nabbed Near GWB In Police Pursuit Clipped New Milford Officer With Getaway Car

UPDATE: A police pursuit sparked by a bank fraud in New Milford ended in Fort Lee late Tuesday afternoon with two women and a man from New York in custody and a police officer with an injury.

The getaway car grazed a police officer who was rushing to the Bank of America on River Road on the fraud call as they sped off, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

New Milford police chased the vehicle first into Hackensack and then eastbound on Route 4, Clancy said.

Port Authority, Teaneck and Fort Lee police eventually joined the pursuit.

The trio bailed out and were captured in the area of Marguerite Street near Fletcher Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Darren Cassanova and the passengers as Cynteera Carter, 19, also of the Bronx, and Sierra Palmer, 21, of Mount Vernon.The women were both charged with resisting arrest. Palmer was also charged with conspiracy and Carter with forgery.

Cassanova was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding and conspiracy. He also received several traffic summonses.

All three were being held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

One of the women had been at the bank several times Tuesday in an attempt to commit fraud, so police were called, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Wednesday.

Lt. William Duby was on foot when he spotted the vehicle driving away from the bank on Ray Woods Lane and tried to stop it, Van Saders said.

Duby was grazed by the car as it sped off, he said, adding that the officer was OK.

Other responders tried stopping the vehicle on Hackensack Avenue, but the driver kept going, the lieutenant said. The chase finally ended just off Route 4 in Fort Lee.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.