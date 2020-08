An ATV operator was airlifted to a local hospital after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon, state police said.

The man sustained a head injury after crashing into a pole while traveling near 130 Knowlton Road in Columbia just after 1:35 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The rider was conscious when troopers arrived and was flown to St. Luke’s in Bethlehem, PA, Curry said.

