Attorney General: South Jersey Driver On Meth, 39, Apparently ODs After Crash

A driver who ran from police after crashing his car in the parking lot of a South Jersey shopping center died of an apparent overdose after telling them he was high on meth, authorities said.

A Voorhees Township police officer reported seeing the 39-year-old driver’s vehicle speed through the Voorhees Town Center lot and crash into a curb around 3 p.m. Sunday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The driver got out and ran after seeing the officer, Grewal said Wednesday.

After chasing him down, the officer “struggled to restrain and handcuff him,” the attorney general said.

“A backup officer arrived and assisted in securing [him],” he added.

Moments later, the man “said he did not feel good and requested help,” Grewal said.

“He appeared to be under the influence of drugs and admitted to using methamphetamine,” he said. “ Officers asked for an expedited ambulance, which arrived within minutes.

“EMTs took the subject to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, where he passed away.”

Police found a bag of methamphetamine in the car, Grewal said.

“It is suspected that the man died of a drug overdose,” the attorney general said.

Grewal said his office is reviewing the case under a state law adopted last year that requires that requires his office to investigate all deaths that occur either during an encounter with police or while in custody.

