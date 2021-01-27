Attempted Murder Charges For Elderly Sussex County Man Who Fired Handgun At Police, Drove Away

The elderly man who fired two rounds at officers from a Sussex County parking garage has been charged with attempted murder, Newton Police said.

Edwin Greene, 80, called officers from the parking garage under the Newton Town Centre complex stating that he had a gun and was suicidal around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, police said.

A temporary lockdown was put into place when Greene fired two rounds from a .22 caliber handgun and drove away, dodging officers’ attempts to block the area, authorities said.

Greene was later found outside Newton Medical Center and subdued with physical force, police said.

Greene, of Newton, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal attempt of murder, eluding and various weapons offenses, police said.

He was taken to Overlook Hospital in Summit for treatment and will be detained once released, authorities said.

Greene’s court date has not yet been scheduled.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, Andover Twp. Police Department and the Sparta Police Department assisted Newton Police with the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.