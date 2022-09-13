Attempted Car Theft Reported Near Gov. Murphy's Middletown Mansion

There was an attempted car theft at a home near Gov. Phil Murphy's mansion near the Navasink River in Middletown, authorities said.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, there was a break-in at a garage that is in close proximity to the governor’s house, Middletown police said.

The suspects tried to break into the home's garage and steal a Range Rover. A neighbor spotted them, and they sped off in a white BMW SUV, police said.

News 12 reported this occurred at the home next door to the governor's mansion.

Police presence had since been beefed up in Murphy's neighborhood.

