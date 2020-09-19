Attempted Abduction Of Boy, 13, Reported At Washington Township Shopping Center

A 13-year-old boy told police two men in a pickup truck tried to abduct him in the parking lot of a busy Washington Township shopping center on Saturday.

Police were interviewing him, reviewing area surveillance video and looking for witnesses among the crowd of shoppers and businesses in an attempt to corroborate his account.

The youngster told police the passenger got out, extended his arm and said "give me your hand" twice near the PNC Bank at the Fresh Grocer shopping center on Pascack Road around 12:20 p.m., Police Capt. John Calamari said.

"No contact was made," Calamari said the boy told police.

The boy told them he then ran back inside the shopping center to rejoin his friends, the captain said.

The passenger and driver were in a light gray pickup with an open trailer on the back filled with landscaping equipment, the teen told police. Both are Hispanic, he said.

An EMS unit was summoned to check out the boy, who appeared fine.

Emerson police, hearing the alert, stopped a truck that, in the end, wasn't the vehicle.

The search for the truck continued Saturday afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.