Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Saddle Brook PD: Maywood Man Slashes 12 Police Tires, Scrawls 'FU' On Hood, Leaves Curse Notes
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Attempted Abduction Of Boy, 13, Reported At Washington Township Shopping Center

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The boy, 13, said he was grabbed near the PNC Bank at the Pascack Road shopping center in Washington Township.
The boy, 13, said he was grabbed near the PNC Bank at the Pascack Road shopping center in Washington Township. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 13-year-old boy told police two men in a pickup truck tried to abduct him in the parking lot of a busy Washington Township shopping center on Saturday.

Police were interviewing him, reviewing area surveillance video and looking for witnesses among the crowd of shoppers and businesses in an attempt to corroborate his account.

The youngster told police the passenger got out, extended his arm and said "give me your hand" twice near the PNC Bank at the Fresh Grocer shopping center on Pascack Road around 12:20 p.m., Police Capt. John Calamari said.

"No contact was made," Calamari said the boy told police.

The boy told them he then ran back inside the shopping center to rejoin his friends, the captain said.

The passenger and driver were in a light gray pickup with an open trailer on the back filled with landscaping equipment, the teen told police. Both are Hispanic, he said.

An EMS unit was summoned to check out the boy, who appeared fine.

Emerson police, hearing the alert, stopped a truck that, in the end, wasn't the vehicle.

The search for the truck continued Saturday afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.