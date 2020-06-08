Atlantic County Man Found Dead During SWAT Raid

A SWAT team found a 27-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide after forcing their way into an Atlantic County home on Thursday, authorities said.

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said his office is investigating the circumstances of the unidentified man’s death because it apparently occurred during an encounter with law enforcement.

“There was no use of force against the decedent by the officers involved,” Grewal emphasized. “Rather, the Attorney General’s Office is conducting this investigation because the decedent’s death was discovered and may have occurred while law enforcement officers were at the residence executing a search warrant.”

Members of the Atlantic County Emergency Response Team were executing a search warrant at the Oakbourne Avenue residence in Galloway when they found the body in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head around 5:30 a.m., Grewal said.

A handgun was found nearby, he said.

The warrant was obtained from a judge as part of a “multi-agency law enforcement investigation,” the attorney general said.

