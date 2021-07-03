Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Atlantic City Police Investigating Disturbing Video Of Boy Beating Crying Dog

Cecilia Levine
The horrifying video shows the boy holding the dog down as he hits him repeatedly, then picks the animal up and slams his body against the floor. Photo Credit: Breaking AC (original source unclear)

Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a disturbing video of a boy beating a small dog that went viral on social media last week.

Police on March 5 were alerted to the video, which was posted by BreakingAC.com.

The horrifying video shows the boy holding the dog down as he hits him repeatedly, then picks the animal up and slams his body against the floor.

It is not clear where the video originated, and had been removed as of Sunday afternoon.

"The juvenile is believed to be out of state where this incident occurred," police said. "An investigation has been initiated to verify this information. If verified, law enforcement in that jurisdiction will be notified."

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the boy.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). 

Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

