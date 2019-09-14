Contact Us
At Least Two Killed In Newark Shooting: Reports

Paul Milo
A multiple shooting in Newark's Central Ward left two dead.
A multiple shooting in Newark's Central Ward left two dead. Photo Credit: Google

At least two people were killed and a third person wounded in a shooting in the area of Mercer Street in Newark Saturday afternoon, according to published reports.

The shootings occurred around 3 p.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has been called in to assist in the investigation. A spokeswoman did not immediately have any information about the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

