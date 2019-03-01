Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hawthorne Police Nab NYC Fugitive, Two Others In Stolen Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

At Least Three Vehicle Thefts In Two Days; Clifton Police Nab Accused Thief

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rafael Mora-Reynoso
Rafael Mora-Reynoso Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

Clifton police nabbed a repeat offender in a minivan that he stole barely 24 hours after swiping two other vehicles, authorities said Friday.

Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Diorys Turbides stopped the Dodge minivan in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Oak Streeet in Passaic, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The driver, 28-year-old Rafael Mora-Reynoso resisted at first but was quickly taken into custody, he said.

He was charged with stealing the minivan from the 200 block of Clifton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and with taking a 2003 Hyundai from Walgreens on Main Avenue the day before – while leaving behind a vehicle stolen out of Passaic, Bracken said.

Mora-Reynoso was also charged with resisting arrest, another charge of theft and receiving stolen property.

Passaic police were preparing their own charges against Mora-Reynoso, who was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Mora-Reynoso had been released just a week earlier, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, after Millburn police charged him and another man with stealing $777 worth of merchandise from Macy's in the Mall at Short Hills.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.