At Least Three Vehicle Thefts In Two Days; Clifton Police Nab Accused Thief

Clifton police nabbed a repeat offender in a minivan that he stole barely 24 hours after swiping two other vehicles, authorities said Friday.

Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Diorys Turbides stopped the Dodge minivan in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Oak Streeet in Passaic, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The driver, 28-year-old Rafael Mora-Reynoso resisted at first but was quickly taken into custody, he said.

He was charged with stealing the minivan from the 200 block of Clifton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and with taking a 2003 Hyundai from Walgreens on Main Avenue the day before – while leaving behind a vehicle stolen out of Passaic, Bracken said.

Mora-Reynoso was also charged with resisting arrest, another charge of theft and receiving stolen property.

Passaic police were preparing their own charges against Mora-Reynoso, who was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Mora-Reynoso had been released just a week earlier, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, after Millburn police charged him and another man with stealing $777 worth of merchandise from Macy's in the Mall at Short Hills.

