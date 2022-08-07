At Least 2 Residents Hospitalized As Massive Fire Destroys Morris County Duplex

At least two residents were hospitalized as a massive fire ripped through a Morris County duplex, authorities said.

The Wharton Police and Fire departments responded to the blaze at 8 and 10 Maple Terrace and found the building engulfed in flames around 12:25 on Thursday, July 7, the police department said.

Crews worked diligently to douse the stubborn blaze within about an hour while several residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, police said.

Meanwhile, at least two residents were taken to local hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Roadway detours were also set up for several hours while crews remained at the scene.

Each side of the structure has a first- and second-floor apartment, and all four units were ultimately deemed uninhabitable.

Displaced residents were being assisted by the Red Cross.

Other assisting agencies include the Dover Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.