Assault By Auto, Weapons Charges For Hunterdon County Man Who Hit Woman With Car: Prosecutor

A Hunterdon County man was charged with assault by auto and several other serious offenses after hitting a 24-year-old woman with his car, authorities said.

Kevin Stephenson, 62, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, assault by auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and other offenses, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release on Monday, July 11.

Stephenson, of Clinton Township, is accused of running his car off the roadway and hitting the woman at the intersection of Deer Path Road and Old Mountain Road around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, Robeson said.

An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Stephenson was being held in the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

