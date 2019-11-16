Assailant Hits Woman Over Head With Bottle At MetLife College Football Game

A woman was hit over the head with a bottle Saturday in the parking lot during a college football game at MetLife Stadium.

State police were searching for the 23-year-old woman's assailant while EMS treated the victim before taking her to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.

The aggravated assault occurred outside the 61st annual Division III rivalry match known as the Cortaca Jug between the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons (8-1) and the Ithaca College Bombers (7-2).

Once dubbed "the biggest little game in the nation," it was being played for the first time at the stadium.

Officials said they intended to shatter the event's previous attendance record of 37,355 for a Division III football game (Minneapolis) with an expected crowd of upwards of 50,000.

