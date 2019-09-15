Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wild Stolen Ridgewood Car Chase Goes East From Hackensack, Then Back West To Paramus, 2 Caught
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Assailant At Large In Route 46 Hotel Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Red Carpet Inn, Route 46, Elmwood Park
Red Carpet Inn, Route 46, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: Kris S

Authorities were hunting for the assailant who stabbed a man Sunday at an Elmwood Park hotel.

Witnesses reported seeing the bleeding victim outside the Red Carpet Inn on eastbound Route 46 around 3:30 p.m.Detectives were interviewing them and the victim, whose injuries didn't initially appear life-threatening, responders said. The investigators also reviewed surveillance video, they said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or who has information that could help find the suspect, is asked to contact Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700 .

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.