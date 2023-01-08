Art Teacher ODs In Front Of NJ Students: Police

A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom.

Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said.

Thompson was actively being treated by a school nurse when officers arrived, identifying signs of a drug overdose, Battiloro said.

Officer Riga deployed and administered Narcan, reviving Thompson, who was later found with drugs and varioius paraphernalia in the classroom closet, police said.

Thompson was charged Jan. 5 with

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (fentanyl), 2C:35-10A(1), a crime of the third

degree;

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2C:36-2, a disorderly person offense;

Endangering Welfare of Children, 2C:24-4A(2), crime of the third degree.

Thompson has been served with a complaint-summons through his attorney and is scheduled to present himself to Central Judicial Processing on Feb. 1, 2023.

“While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment,” Superintendent Dr. Ray said.

