Arsonist Torches Bergen Condo: Prosecutor

A Bergen County woman was arrested after officials say she started a fire in her bedroom at a condominium.

Amel Mersali, 32, is facing an aggravated arson charge following an investigation into the fire at at 2102 Hawthorne Lane in Mahwah on Tuesday, April 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Following the fire, Mersali was transported to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and evaluation, Musella said.

She will appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack when she is released from the hospital, Musella said.

