Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Takes Fatal 35-Foot Leap From Garden State Plaza Parking Deck: Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Arsonist Torches Bergen Condo: Prosecutor

Sam Barron
2102 Hawthorne Lane, Mahwah.
2102 Hawthorne Lane, Mahwah. Photo Credit: Wyckoff Volunteer FD

A Bergen County woman was arrested after officials say she started a fire in her bedroom at a condominium.

Amel Mersali, 32, is facing an aggravated arson charge following an investigation into the fire at at 2102 Hawthorne Lane in Mahwah on Tuesday, April 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Following the fire, Mersali was transported to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and evaluation, Musella said. 

She will appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack when she is released from the hospital, Musella said. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.