Arson Units Probe Morris County House Fire

Arson units are investigating a fire that ravaged a Morris County home late Tuesday night.

The fire was spotted by a Chester Township patrol officer at 25 Lamerson Rd. in Chester Township just before 10:45 p.m., police said.

The blaze was extinguished by the Chester Township Volunteer Fire Department with help from fire companies in Peapack-Gladstone, Far Hills, Bernardsville, Liberty Corner, Pottersville, New Vernon, Ralston, Mendham Borough, Brookside, Fairmount, Flanders, Budd Lake and Randolph, police said.

The scene was cleared about four hours later, the Fairmount Fire Company said.

Fairmount Fire was called for mutual aid last night into Chester for a house fire in the Township. We remained on scene for 4 hours assisted with numerous other local fire companies to extinguish the fire. Posted by Fairmount Fire Company No.1, Long Valley, NJ on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Traffic was briefly detoured from Route 206 as fire crews operated.

The fire remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit and the New Jersey State Fire Marshalls Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Cavanagh at (908) 888-2774 (ccavanagh@chesterpolicenj.org) or Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at (973) 829-8159 (mknab@co.morris.nj.us).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.