ARSON: Phillipsburg Man, 20, Accused Of Starting 4 Area Fires, Warren County Prosecutor Says

A 20-year-old Phillipsburg man has been charged with aggravated arson after authorities say he started four area fires over the weekend.

Alfredo Gomez, aka Kevin Chavez of South Main Street, is accused of starting the following fires in Phillipsburg between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Saturday:

A piece of lawn furniture was lit on fire and put underneath the entry door at 102-104 Sitgreaves St. around 12:03 a.m.

A Nissan parked at the back lot of 459 S. Main St. next to the River of Life Church was lit on fire and sustained body damage

The back wall of a private residence at 471 S. Main St. was lit on fire and sustained minimal damage

A Honda Pilot near the St. Phillips and St. James School parking lot was lit on fire and sustained body damage around 12:27 a.m.

The fires were quickly reported to the Phillipsburg Fire Department and led to Gomez’s immediate arrest, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Gomez was charged with second-degree aggravated arson and was being held at the Warren County Jail pending an application for pre-trial detention in Superior Court on Wednesday, Pfeiffer said.

If convicted, Gomez faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison and a $150,000 fine in connection to the fourth fire, authorities said.

Meanwhile, additional charges may follow, Pfeiffer said.

“This is an excellent example of how the Municipal Mutual Aid agreement between law enforcement departments is meant to be effectively utilized,” said Pfeiffer.

“As the Warren County Prosecutor I am proud of the team work displayed by our local municipal law enforcement departments. The quick decision making by Phillipsburg and the immediate aid provided by Pohatcong Township resulted in a quick arrest of the suspect.”

