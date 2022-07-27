Contact Us
ARSON INVESTIGATION: Suspect Car Seen Near Phillipsburg Alley Moments Before Fire, Police Say

Valerie Musson
The vehicle pictured above was seen near Lewis Street and Pear Alley in Phillipsburg just before the arson fire at 4 Lewis St. on Friday, July 15, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Recognize this car? Police investigating an arson fire are seeking information on a vehicle that was seen near a Phillipsburg alley just moments before the blaze broke out.

According to police, the car — thought to be a dark red Hyundai Sonata — was seen in Pear Alley between 8:25 p.m. and 8:34 p.m. just before the fire was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cupon at 908-454-5501 x316.

