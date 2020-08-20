Arrests Of East Orange Brothers Leads Detectives To Accused Gunman In Paterson Shooting

Detectives captured an accused gunman after arresting two brothers from East Orange in connection with a shooting in Paterson earlier this month.

Christian Patterson was arrested early Thursday, two days after detectives nabbed brothers Delshawn and Keyshawn Wright.

Authorities charged all three with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Patterson, 29, and Delshawn Wright, 22, also were charged with being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

Patterson shot the 22-year-old victim three times at the corner of East 23rd Street and Park Avenue on Aug. 9 while Keyshawn Wright, 20, and his brother "acted as accomplices," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson before being released after arriving in a private vehicle, they said.

All three remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

