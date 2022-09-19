Contact Us
Arrests Made In Route 3 Gas Station Gunpoint Robbery

Jillian Pikora
The Exxon that was robbed.
The Exxon that was robbed. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery on July  10, at a Secaucus gas, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 19. 

Taquan Andrews, 20, of Newark, NJ and Ramir Skipwith, 24, of Elizabeth, NJ were arrested in connection with a robbery at the Exxon Gas Station located at 209 Route 3 East at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller tells Daily Voice. 

Secaucus Police Department Anti-Crime Unit filed the following charges against the two men Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Handgun, Possession of a Weapon, a Handgun, for an Unlawful Purpose. Conspiracy to commit Robbery, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Both men were already in jail in Union County when the Secaucus police filed these charges, which is were they remain pending a preliminary hearing, according to Miller. 

